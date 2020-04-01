The NBA season may have been stopped because of the current global health pandemic but that doesn't mean that the league is exempt from the usual drama. Things have just shifted over to the virtual world.

Without the opportunity to compete on the hardwood, NBA players will be going head-to-head in a Players-Only League on NBA 2K20. The game's social media head, Ronnie 2K, is well-known in the basketball community and, although he usually remains diplomatic, he forgot that he was on a live-stream when he hopped on a call about the upcoming tournament. Speaking to one of his colleagues, he accidentally revealed his true feelings about DeMarcus Cousins.

"Cousins is such a dick, I can see him just being like, 'I don't wanna fucking do this,'" said Ronnie 2K, forgetting that he was in the middle of a live-stream.

Once the 7-foot-tall center caught wind of the comment, he responded with a GIF on Twitter, which forced the gaming wiz to apologize.

"Bro in a moment of work stress, I said something super dumb that wasn’t at all how I feel about you," said Ronnie 2K. "My bad & I sincerely apologize. Let’s have some fun starting this weekend, bring the action and see if you can be crowned champ."

Rookie mistake.

