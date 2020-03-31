NBA fans have been looking for any kind of sports content they can get their hands on and now, the league is set to deliver with a brand new NBA 2K tournament that will air on Friday on ESPN. This tournament will reportedly go on for ten days and is being called "Players-Only" due to the fact that only NBA talent can participate. In fact, some of the league's biggest names will be in the tourney.

The bracket has already been made and has been split up according to who has the highest ranking in NBA 2K. For instance, Kevin Durant has an overall of 96 which means he is the first seed. He will go up against the 16th seeded Derrick Jones Jr. Some of the other big names in the tournament are Trae Young, DeMarcus Cousins, Donovan Mitchell, and Devin Booker. You can see the entire bracket, below.

This will surely be an entertaining tournament and we can't wait to see if the players use their teams in real life. If so, some players will certainly be at an unfair advantage, especially Durant who would get to play as himself and Kyrie Irving. Not to mention, Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley would get to use Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Lou Williams.

Let us know in the comments below who you think will end up winning the tournament.