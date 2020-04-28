An innocent birthday message has fans vying for Romeo Miller and Kehlani to become the next "it" couple. Three days ago, R&B singer Kehlani celebrated her 25th birthday along with the news of the release of her forthcoming album, It Was Good Until it Wasn't. "You’re officially older than your dad who passed at 24.. so this one feels different, this year is personal," Kehlani wrote to herself in an Instagram caption. "You experienced a lot of loss last year and kept on loving. you are kind, you are very resilient, you are warm when you’ve been given reason after reason to be cold. you’re a great mom, friend, lover. a great student, and great teacher. i’m so grateful we are still alive."

Over on his page, Romeo Miller shared a photo of himself with Kehlani along with a sweet birthday note. "Catch (red-eye) flights, not feelings ha," he penned in the caption. "But more life and more blessings @kehlani! You are a treasure, God got big plans for you. 5/8 it’s up. ♉️💕." The singer commented to her friend's kind words by responding, "This picture is hilarious because you’d swear we caught this plane TOGETHER 😂 still such an epic coincidental serendipitous night. appreciate you!!!"

Romeo replied, "Yea like something out of a movie, God is funny that way tho ha. We'll have good stories for the grandkids." Now, Romeo never said that they were having grandkids together, but fans were quick to speculate that something may be going on behind the scenes between these two. However, it all seemed innocent enough as one friend was just encouraging another. Meanwhile, keep an ear out for Kehlani's It Was Good Until It Wasn't, which hits streaming services on May 8.