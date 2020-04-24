Sometimes an album title makes you stop what you're doing and say "true," and such is the case for Kehlani's recently announced project It Was Good Until It Wasn't. Taking to Instagram to drop the news, Kehlani confirmed that her brand new project would be hitting digital streaming platforms on May 8th, complete with a seductive and summer-longing album cover.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

At this moment, Kehlani has yet to unveil anything further about the upcoming project, though it stands to reason we'll be seeing a few of her recent singles make the final cut. That includes the simmering, red-wine fuelled self-shot visuals for "Toxic," as well as her most recent single "Everybody Business." Given the presence of that good old faithful parental advisory sticker, it stands to reason that we'll be seeing some grown-woman-shit from the singer -- and given the success of "Toxic" and its video, it's unlikely that many complaints will be vocalized.

Be sure to check out the full album cover below, and sound off in the comments -- are you excited to see a brand new full-length album from Kehlani? Keep a watchful eye out for any upcoming singles, as well as the inevitable tracklist to surface in the near future. It Was Good Until It Wasn't hits May 8th.