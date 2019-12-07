mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Roddy Ricch & Ty Dolla $ign Got Ladies In The "Bacc Seat"

Karlton Jahmal
December 07, 2019 11:57
Rolling in the bacc


Roddy Ricch's Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial finally touched down this past week after the young rapper earned two Grammy nods. Roddy, who was nominated for his work on Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle" and "Ballin" with Mustard, delivered one of the best projects of the year. While it's true that Ty Dolla $ign rarely ever misses on features, he and Roddy really kill it together on "Bacc Seat." The single off Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is smooth and mesmerizing. 

The instrumental for "Bacc Seat" is gorgeous and soothing, setting the tone for Roddy and Ty to serenade the audience. A magnetic guitar lulls the listener into a trance. The single may be for the ladies, but the appeal of the track will garner respect from both sexes. Ty continues to add to his list of immaculate features.

Quotable Lyrics 
I got her ridin' in the four door, huh
Draped in designer, no Polo, huh
I was in the Wraith, had the White Out
Bought all the cars off of coco
I gotta drape you up
She got bae but she naked with us

