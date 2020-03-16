When Roddy Ricch first came through with his major-label debut album Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, few predicted that "The Box" would win over hearts and minds so decisively. And yet now, after ten consecutive weeks of unwavering dominance on the Billboard Charts, Roddy has solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with. Despite facing an influx of competition, including two albums worth of material from fan-favorite Lil Uzi Vert, "The Box" has managed to keep the coveted number one spot in its grasp.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Not only that, but the strangely appealing single has hit another interesting milestone. According to Chartdata, it belongs to an exclusive club of thirty-nine songs that have spent a minimum of ten weeks atop the Hot 100 hierarchy. Who'd have thought that infectious cries of "EEE ERRR" would go on to touch so many? Perhaps people truly are ready to welcome innovation and risk-taking after all.

Lest we forget, the last time a song proved so unstoppable was Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," itself an unprecedented marriage of genres. As such, it took the world by storm and went on to spawn legions of pale imitations. We can only expect to see labels scrambling to borrow elements from Roddy's proverbial "Box" before long, though toppling the original is never an easy feat. Congratulations to the young Compton rapper for holding it down once again -- may his reign be long and prosperous.