The past week has been huge for Roddy Ricch. The rapper's continued to maintain the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "The Box" for three consecutive weeks, and also took home his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Racks In The Middle." To keep the momentum going, he made his way over to Jimmy Fallon the other night where he performed his hit single, "The Box." But just a few days later, he joined Mustard for a performance of the anthem of summer 2019.

Roddy Ricch and Mustard's "Ballin'" was undoubtedly one of the biggest hip-hop records last summer. As Mustard continues to promote Perfect Ten, he enlisted Roddy to return to the Jimmy Fallon stage where they performed "Ballin'." The producer and rapper performed in a similar set up to Roddy's earlier set on Fallon this week. Of course, the two Los Angeles natives made sure to pay homage to Kobe Bryant during their set. "Rest in peace to the legend, Kobe Bryant," Mustard said towards the end of the performance. Earlier this week, Roddy rocked a Kobe jersey for his performance of "The Box."

Roddy is currently having a crazy run. With the release of Please Don't Mind Me For Being Antisocial in December, the rapper's made major strides on the Billboard charts. This week, the rapper is expected to overthrow Eminem for the number one spot. There aren't many rappers who can do that, especially at this stage of their career. Roddy is bound to do some great things in the future. Peep their performance below.