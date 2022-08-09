Rod Wave Pines Over A Lost Love On "Alone"

After a legal hiccup reportedly cause his album to be delayed, Rod Wave recently shared that the project will arrive this week. Now that the case against him has been dropped, the Florida hitmaker is ready to take the industry by storm with his upcoming album, Beautiful Mind. To aid in its rollout, Rod disrupts our Monday (August 8) evening to share a new, introspective single, "Alone," and its title speaks to the lyrical content within.

From the beginning of the track, Rod Wave processes feelings of loneliness and abandonment due to a lover. The music video shows a couple that has a strained relationship because the man seems more concerned with running the streets with his friends, but he only seems to realize how valuable his lady is after she's gone.

Stream "Alone" and check back with us this Friday (August 12) when Rod Wave shared his new album, Beautiful Mind.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't get waves of missin' you anymore

They're more like tsunami tides in my eyes (Yeah-yeah)

Remember all of the times, on Pinellas Point Drive

Actin' like you was fine, a broken heart in disguise (Yeah)

Loved a n*gga to death, even though I was tellin’ lies