The Colorado Rockies are investigating after a fan used a racial slur while Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, a Black player, was at-bat, Sunday night. The microphones for the television broadcast captured the patron shouting the N-word over and over while Brinson was set to hit in the ninth inning.

"The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins' Lewis Brinson during the ninth inning of today's game. Although the subject was not identified prior to the end of the game, the Rockies are still investigating this incident," the team said in a statement after the game. "The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field."



TMZ noticed that the MLB App is not allowing fans to rewatch the game, likely to censure out the incident.

Marlins play by play announcer Paul Severino said he was "disgusted" by the language after the game on Twitter.

Brinson finished the game 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. The Rockies went on to win Rockies' 13-8.

