Devin Funchess has apologized after using an anti-Asian slur while speaking to reporters at Packers' training camp, Sunday. The wide receiver posted a statement from his notes app on Twitter.

"I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight," Funchess tweeted. "It was not ok. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I'm forever sorry!"



Funchess told reporters that he could tell they were smiling behind their masks by using an anti-Asian slur.

"I can talk to people now," he began. "I like smiles."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke about the incident afterward saying that the behavior is "very unacceptable and certainly doesn't live up to the standards and values of the Green Bay Packers."

This will be Funchess's first time playing in the NFL in two seasons after he took the COVID-19 opt-out and did not play in 2020 and missed all of 2019 while suffering from injury. Funchess was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2015.

