Robin Thicke Grooves His Way Into The Holidays With "Fire It Up"

Days after he welcomed his third child with fiancÃ©e April Love,Robin Thicke rang in the holiday season with a smooth grooving single titled "Fire It Up." The crooner has been soaking up fatherhood moments with his firstborn son with April, even penning a loving tribute to his father following the baby's birth. On the music front, we haven't received a full-length studio album from Thicke since 2014's Paula, a project named after and dedicated to his first wife, actress Paula Patton.

For "Fire It Up," Robin Thicke partnered with the NFL for their "Song of the Season" series. The league has chosen a variety of tracks from differing artists from several genres to integrate into gameplay during the season. Fans are hoping to hear more from the "Blurred Lines" hitmakers soon, but for now, stream "Fire It Up" and let us know what you think of Robin Thicke's December offering.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't you wanna see

If we're something supposed to be?

Or we're just a couple freaks

'Cause I want you, want you to love me