Big news in the comic book world... Robin, of Batman fame, has officially come out as bisexual. Previously, Robin, whose real name is Tim Drake in the comics, dated only women but in the latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, he agreed to go on a date with another man.

The sixth installment of the superhero comic was released on Tuesday and the story ended with Robin accepting a date proposal from a man named Bernard Dowd. Batman's sidekick was fighting alongside Bernard when he had the realization that he might have feelings for the man. Robin rescued his crush and later visited him, hyping himself up before entering his spot by saying, "It's OK, Tim. You got this."



Hulton Archive/Getty Images

According to reports, Bernard nearly asked Tim out on a date as he opened the door, but was interrupted when Tim said, "I’m really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I -- I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out."

Bernard replied, "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake ... do you want to go on a date with me?”

The reader was left in suspense and the next issue only drops in December, but DC Comics fans are ecstatic about the news. Batman lovers have long questioned Robin's sexuality, theorizing that the hero is gay. It turns out that he swings both ways.

Congratulations on coming out, Robin!

