Robert Pattinson's first major role was starring in a Harry Potter film but his fandom and celebrity success came from his role in the Twilight franchise where he starred as a vampire who no longer craved human blood. As we know, Robert's next big break that has yet to hit theatres is his role as Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming film. The 33-year-old recently expressed how he thinks it's "impossible" for his superhero role to become as huge as playing Edward Cullen.



Kimberly White/Getty Images

"There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to kind of be, what happened with Twilight because it was just sort of so sudden," he said on the TODAY show. "And now I’m kind of… I don’t know, I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now, so it’s fine."

Robert is the third man to play Batman in the past decade, previous to Chrisitan Bale and Ben Affleck. "Good for him, just make it his own, don't listen to the naysayers," Chrisitan said when asked to give Robert some advice. "Think about it," he continued. "Everbody protested when Heath was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don't listen to those guys, do his own thing. He's a fascinating actor and a great choice."