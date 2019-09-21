To many, Christian Bale was the best Batman. His trilogy, directed by the Nolan Brothers, is widely regarded as the best collection of Batman films and possibly even the best superhero trilogy of all time. While on the red carpet promoting another one of his films, Chrisitan Bale was approached by ExtraTV for an interview. After discussing weight and health in regards to playing roles, the interviewer brought up Robert Pattinson. Bale, who gave up the cape in 2012, had some good words of advice for the Twilight star who is set to play Batman next.

"Good for him, just make it his own, don't listen to the naysayers," starts Bale. "Think about it," he continued. "Everbody protested when Heath was cast as the Joker. Look what an absolutely brilliant performance he gave. Don't listen to those guys, do his own thing. He's a fascinating actor and a great choice." Having the blessing of Bale is big for the role, although Ben Affleck may not be too quick to celebrate the news. Affleck played Batman for two films, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice and Justice League, but gave up the cape after horrible reviews, bad ticket sales, and personal issues. How do you feel about Robert Pattinson as the Batman?