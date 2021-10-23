Since Odell Beckham Jr. burst onto the scene early in his career with the New York Giants, he simply hasn't been the same player, and now appears to be moving backwards as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Whether it's due to injuries or a lack of cohesiveness and continuity with Browns' quarterbacks, Odell's usage and production has began to diminish. He knows it, fans know it, and now, even current players are speaking out on it.

Former Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III, took to Twitter in OBJ's defense, after a hampered Beckham and his aggravated shoulder managed just 23 yards on two receptions in Thursday's win over the Denver Broncos.

The former Dawg Pound QB tweeted his frustrations as to how the organization is utilizing the star receiver, saying:

"The Browns need to trade OBJ because they don't feature him, some games they don't even try to throw it to him, their QBs don't seem to be able to sync up with him on the deep ball or any other route. He is wayyy [too] talented to be this poorly utilized. Oh, and now he is hurt... It's time for the Browns to trade OBJ."

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

There was also speculation that Beckham Jr. potentially reaggravated his already bothered shoulder, falling on it hard late into the 2nd quarter of Thursday's primetime game.

Cleveland has some time to decide whether or not they want to move Odell before the trade deadline. After Thursday night's win, they currently sit third place in the AFC North, with a 4-3 record overall.