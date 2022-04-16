Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson vocally took issue with the idea of Baker Mayfield joining his team's roster after NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported it was the most likely destination for the disgruntled Cleveland Browns quarterback.

“Nooooo," Anderson wrote on Instagram in response to the report from Rapoport.



Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, earlier this week, Rapoport shot down rumors that the Seattle Seahawks were the team most likely to land Mayfield, instead, turning attention to the Panthers.

“He identified the Seahawks as his likely team,” Rapoport said. “That was a little surprising to me because I haven’t gotten the sense at all that the Seahawks are that interested. At the salary, they’re not that interested. They’ve added Drew Lock, they’ve added [re-signed] Geno Smith, they may take a quarterback in the draft because I know they’ve done a lot of homework. I think they had Desmond Ridder in on Wednesday.”

He added: “To me, the Carolina Panthers seem to be the most likely spot for Baker Mayfield, or maybe a team brings him in as a high-money backup, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — that would make some sense to me.”

Mayfield is expected to be moved, as the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade with the Texans, earlier this year.

[Via]