Gronk says that he expects Tom Brady to come out of retirement at some point.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski says he expects Tom Brady to come out of retirement at some point, but that it won't be for a "couple of years." Gronk says Brady could still play professional football at 50-years-old.
“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronk recently told USA Today. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’
Michael Hickey / Getty Images
The legendary 32-year-old tight end also discussed his own retirement, admitting that he hasn't come to a decision regarding his future yet: “I’ll figure all that out in the future. Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs."
Gronk has first-hand experience with coming out of retirement, having stepped away from the game in 2018, but returning two years later as a member of the Bucs.
Brady, himself, admitted that he could return from retirement as soon as six months from now if he feels up to it. On a recent episode of his podcast, Let's Go, Brady explained: "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing."
Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL, last month.
