Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski says he expects Tom Brady to come out of retirement at some point, but that it won't be for a "couple of years." Gronk says Brady could still play professional football at 50-years-old.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronk recently told USA Today. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’



Michael Hickey / Getty Images

The legendary 32-year-old tight end also discussed his own retirement, admitting that he hasn't come to a decision regarding his future yet: “I’ll figure all that out in the future. Let everything play out, then make a move. So I’m just relaxing, letting my body heal, have a good time, have some laughs."

Gronk has first-hand experience with coming out of retirement, having stepped away from the game in 2018, but returning two years later as a member of the Bucs.

Brady, himself, admitted that he could return from retirement as soon as six months from now if he feels up to it. On a recent episode of his podcast, Let's Go, Brady explained: "I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing."

Brady announced his retirement after 22 seasons in the NFL, last month.

