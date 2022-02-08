Tom Brady retired from the NFL last week, and fans are still trying to process it all. Of course, Brady spent 22 seasons in the NFL, and he was easily the best player in the entire league during that stretch. He led his teams to seven Super Bowl titles, and now, he holds countless records that showcase just how phenomenal of a player he truly was during his reign in the league.

When Brady announced his retirement on Instagram last week, it seemed pretty final, especially when you consider how he is about to turn 45 years old. However, on a recent episode of his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady hinted that he could be back if the opportunity arises.





"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never," Brady said. "At the same time ... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now. And, again, I think it's not looking to reverse course, I'm definitely not looking to do that. But in the same time I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are gonna be in life. Again, I loved playing. I'm looking forward to doing things other than playing. That's as honest as I can be with you there, Jim."

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It seems unlikely that Brady would follow through on coming out of retirement, however, stranger things have happened in the world of sports. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the football world.

