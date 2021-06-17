mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RJ Payne Drops "Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood" Ft. Redman, Havoc & More

Mitch Findlay
June 17, 2021 16:49
RJ Payne spits bars over dark production on his new mixtape "Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood."


Philly emcee RJ Payne has come through to deliver his brand new mixtape Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood, an unsettling and grimy journey into the depths of the underground. Drawing inspiration from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre films, Payne's alter ego of Leatherface is a perfect encapsulation of his merciless lyricism.

On this latest twelve-track offering, Payne connects with a solid repertoire of supporting players, including Redman, Havoc, Ras Kass, Inspectah Deck, Flee Lord, Ransom, Vanderslice, and more. The project's aesthetic is established off the bat, with the Reggie Noble-assisted "Blood Everywhere" putting Payne's lyrical chops on full display -- a pattern that never truly lets up.

Production-wise, Payne tends to favor dark gritty instrumentals, and he makes short work of them with a relentless flow and clever bar-work. There are plenty of punchlines to go around, and fans of lyricism will find much to appreciate throughout There Will Be Blood's thirty-six-minute runtime. On the subject of vibe, this one captures a similar spirit as the Circle Of Tyrants album did back in 2005, with Payne's approach and subject matter reminiscent of early Ill Bill. Should you look back on those works fondly, do yourself a favor and queue this one up right now.

For those who have opted to explore Leatherface's basement, sound off with your favorite tracks and lyrics in the comments below. 

