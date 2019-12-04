Rita Ora has sparked a few dating rumours with a couple of different men throughout the year and here we are yet again making another assumption on who the 29-year-old "Let You Love Me" singer could be seeing. Rita was very much present at the British Fashion Awards that took place last night in the UK and after the event, Rita was seen hand in hand with Jude Law's son, Rafferty.



Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Rita and Rafferty have been spending lots of time together since they're both starring in Twist, a modernized version of Charles Dickens classic, Oliver Twist. Rafferty, 23, stars as Oliver while Rita, 29, plays Dodge. "Rita has held discussions about the role and reckons it could really help cement her as a credible actress," a source said of Rita's role. "The film is going to be considerably different from the original, but her character will be loosely based on the Artful Dodger."

Rita and Rafferty's hand holding may just be the result of a close bond they formed while working together but only time will tell if it leads to something more. Last year Rita was reported to be dating 2012's Spiderman, Andrew Garfield.