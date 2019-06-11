Rihanna's out here launching luxury fashion houses, looking fly as ever in her Savage x Fenty lingerie, helming an album that fans cannot wait for and more recently, starting nail trends for the summer months. The "Needed Me" singer shared an image to her Instagram story not too long ago where she showed off her new lavender jade nails that paired perfectly with her matching necklace.

The jade necklace served as the inspiration behind the look, something that was brought to life by nail artist Jenny Longworth ."The inspiration for this design was based on some of Rihanna’s favorite jewelry," Jenny told Refinery29. "We're both hooked on these kind of textural nail art looks at the moment. We wanted the nails to look like another accessory, almost like another pice of jewelry on her fingertips."



Jackson Lee/GC Images

Jenny explained how the design came to life, that involved some blending of different tones.