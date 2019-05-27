As we know, Rihanna has become the first Black Woman (as well as the youngest person) to ever launch a luxury brand with conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH). The big move is seemingly part of the reason why Rihanna moved to London, calling the city her home indefinitely. Riri debuted her goods in Paris last week, showing off the contemporary/modern ensembles the collection has to offer and now the "Work" singer has shared some more photos of the launch to her Instagram.

"I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license," Rihanna told The New York Times. "I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign13 and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine."

Rihanna even touched on her "thic" journey and how her body shape influenced her collection. "It just changed how I dress in terms of my proportions. You wear what looks good on you and that’s it," she explained. "I’m thick and curvy right now, and so if I can’t wear my own stuff then, I mean, that’s not gonna work, right? And my size is not the biggest size. It’s actually closer to the smallest size we have: We go up to a [French size] 46.34 We’re saying we can meet you at any one drop that we put out."

Who's dropping some coins on Fenty?