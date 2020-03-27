mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rihanna Links With PartyNextDoor On His "PARTYMOBILE" Single "Believe It"

Erika Marie
March 27, 2020 01:02
241 Views
60
2
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Believe It
PartyNextDoor Feat. Rihanna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

PartyNextDoor and Rihanna blends beautifully on the OVO artist's single "Believe It" from his album "PARTYMOBILE."


As Rihanna's Navy awaits the elusive forthcoming project from the accomplished singer, they'll be thrilled to see that she makes an appearance on PartyNextDoor's recent release. The OVO Sound artist shared his project PARTYMOBILE on Friday (March 27) and fans will have plenty of time to become acquainted with the collection of tracks during this current COVID-19 quarantine.

PARTYMOBILE only hosts three features including looks from Drake, Bad Bunny, and Rihanna. The latter artist is heard lending her vocals to "Believe It," a song where you'll find PartyNextDoor confessing his love to his partner. In the lyrics, he admits to breaking trust and wants to know if he'll be punished forever or if they'll be able to move forward while leaving the drama behind. Rihanna adds her smooth sounds to the mix, making for a delightful collaboration. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

First you gotta forgive me
Let me know everything gon' be okay
And if I come back with everything I did
Would you still punish me? You know I did a long time ago

PartyNextDoor
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  0
  2
  241
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
PartyNextDoor Rihanna PARTYMOBILE
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Rihanna Links With PartyNextDoor On His "PARTYMOBILE" Single "Believe It"
60
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject