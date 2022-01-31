Many minds were lost when Rihanna and Blue Ivy Carter crossed paths backstage at the 2015 Grammy Awards, and now, years later, they've linked up once again, although JAY-Z and Beyoncé's daughter is looking much more grown-up this time around.

As InStyle reports, RiRi was wearing a gorgeous pink Giambattista Valli gown during her first meeting with Blue Ivy, which surely had the 3-year-old feeling as though she had walked into a real-life fairytale.

A video uploaded to @theneighborhoodtalk captures the two Grammy award winners posing together in what looks like a VIP area of the Rams vs. 49ers game. As onlookers watch, Blue's father can be seen snapping photos of his little girl with the iconic singer.

As he holds the phone up, a giant grin spreads across the "4:44" rapper's face. After the picture is taken, Rihanna and her young friend appear to burst into laughter while people watching from a distance smile at them.

"He's [going to] be just like that at her graduation," one user wrote in the comments of the post. "Proud dad." Others added, "Blue is an icon" and "if Jay does nothing else, he's snapping pics of his girls. Wonder if she knows her dad's role in bringing an unknown Rih to stardom."

In other news, Rihanna shared some exciting news earlier today, revealing that she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Pictures of the famous lovers walking around the streets of New York, showing off their baby bump have sent fans into a tizzy of excitement – read more about that here.

