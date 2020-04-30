Rico Nasty recently introduced a new diet and fitness regime into her life, and she decided to show off the noticeable results of her new routine after just three weeks. While the rapper is already quite slim, it seems she wanted to gain some muscle and definition, so she opted to start working out more and eating healthier. On Thursday, Rico posted the latest update of her progress after starting her new fitness journey less than a month ago, and it looks like her hard work is starting to pay off.

"These pictures only 3 weeks apart fr," Rico wrote on the post, showing her "before" and "after" bodies. "I only gained about 4lbs .. Shout out to @kacesters &&&& @workouts_by_katya for the workout plans workout gear and MEAL plans. I’m so excited to see the results when 8 weeks is over." While the change isn't drastic, there's definitely some more definition on her abs, and she still has five weeks to go. Her good pal, A$AP Ferg, gave her some encouragement on the post, writing, "Keep it up," with a flexed bicep emoji.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Rico's been documenting her fitness journey in a series of earlier posts, as well. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself posing in the mirror with a protein shake, captioned, "MOOOOOD. Happy Monday drink your shakes do ya leg lifts dance in the mirror ect."