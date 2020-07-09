Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old daughter Aaryn was in a scary situation over the 4th of July weekend as she was shot multiples times through her driver's seat window. According to Smiley, she was on her way to a fast-food restaurant in Houston, when all of a sudden, she heard shots ring off. In a report from authorities, it is believed this was a road rage-induced incident that stemmed from an altercation at a stoplight.

Regardless, this was an extremely scary incident for Aaryn, and today, she broke her silence on what happened during her father's morning show. As you will hear in the clip below, it was an extremely harrowing recounting of events.

“I’m okay, I’m happy to be alive, I’m praying for those that have had to give their lives to gun violence. I’m just happy to be here," she said. “I thought they were shooting fireworks, I thought, These are just some dumb kids. I blacked out for five minutes, I remember seeing the blood then it all just went dark.”

Just a few days ago, Aaryn shared images of her bloody car seat, noting that she had nerve damage and that it was difficult to walk. This is certainly a hard time for her and we wish her a speedy recovery.

