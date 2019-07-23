Rick Ross is set to deliver his new album Port Of Miami 2 on August 9th, and a select number of people recently had the chance to preview the album in full. One of said people included writer Bonsu Thompson, who happened to be in attendance to Renzel's recent listening session. As the project unfolded, Thompson took to Twitter to provide realtime commentary, chiming in with a few enticing bombshells. For one, it would appear that Rick Ross managed to unite both Lil Wayne and Pusha T on the same track, the 6th chapter of his ongoing "Maybach Music" series.

In a since-deleted Tweet (though preserved by HHNM), Thompson makes the reveal as follows: "Yeah #portofmiami2 is hands down one of Rick Ross’ finest bodies of work (front to back). Last qtr of album may be the most lyrical: Drake goes dumb (“Gold Roses”). And Maybach Music VI feat Weezy and Pusha." The deletion has naturally raised a few eyebrows, with the most obvious thought process centering around a broken NDA. Yet Thompson, ever-the-man of the people, helped raise anticipation for the project in one fell swoop.

The idea that Wayne and Pusha would link up on the same track is surprising in itself, but Ross has ways of facilitating truces among enemies. Of course, the beef originally stemmed back in The Clipse's heydey, and evolved throughout the years that followed; in fact, Drake's recent feud with Pusha arose as a direct result. It's unclear how Drizzy feels about his mentor and "The Story Of Adidon's" creator collaborating on wax, but given his own relationship with Rick Ross, perhaps he'll be made to see reason over rage. Unless, that is, "Maybach Music 6" proves to be a "Stomp" situation. Either way, it's bound to be a treat.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

