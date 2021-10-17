Rick Ross is partnering with Rap Snacks’ CEO and Founder James Lindsay for a new company, Hemp Hop Smokeables LLC, which will sell cannabinoid hemp functional cigarettes and hemp wrap smoking rolling paper. The two are partnering with San Diego-based hemp manufacturing company Hempacco to produce a full line of products.

Ross explained his decision to get involved in the business in a statement: “Having had my own health scares, and through my healing process, I decided I would develop a line of smokables to help others with the benefits of Hemp cannabinoids. Working with James Lindsay and Hempacco’s team, including Lue, Jorge, and Sandro, has been fantastic. We’ve already started developing the flavors as well as the look and feel of all the products.”



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Hempacco co-founder Jorge Olson spoke about the benefit of working with someone like Ross: “The name recognition Rick Ross brings to this project is remarkable; just marketing to his base will be an incredible experience."

Earlier this month, Ross made another major business investment by purchasing a Wingstop franchise for his son's birthday.

Fans can check out Ross' new business at the company's website, here. Those who sign up for the brand's newsletter will have a chance to win a free carton of CBD cigarettes.

[Via]