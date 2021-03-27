According to some updates from New York City officials and Governor Andrew Cuomo, the legalization of recreational marijuana is incredibly close to happening in New York. While the agreement is not official quite yet, Gov. Cuomo says he feels like they are “close” to finally legalizing cannabis. This would be a major move for New York as it would become the 16th state to fully legalize marijuana for recreational purposes.



Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

If the law becomes official, adults 21 and older will be allowed to possess up to three ounces of cannabis for personal use. Growing marijuana would also be allowed for a period of time, noting, “Recreational smokers could even cultivate up to six plants each, or a dozen per household, but a big bummer in the agreement would make them wait to start growing their own until 18 months after the first dispensary opens.”

“This year we have to get it done, and getting it done by the time the budget is passed is essential,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “Cannabis is not just social equity, it’s also revenue for the state… We’re close. Close three times before. If we were playing horseshoes, we would be in good shape. But this is not horseshoes. You either get it done and sign a bill, or you don’t.”

