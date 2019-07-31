Rick Ross has always had a pretty solid relationship with Young Money. However, the situation that Birdman put Lil Wayne in left a bad taste in his mouth. "Idols Become Rivals" put those feelings on wax. Rick Ross called out Birdman on the track but according to the Boss himself, it's over and done with.

Rozay sat down with Bootleg Kev and DJ Hed on Real 92.3 recently where he discussed his bars for Birdman. "I spoke my mind and I feel like as artists and businessmen, you say what you gotta say... and move forward," he said. "Because ain't no money in that. Ain't no business in that." Rozay confirmed that he hasn't had words with Birdman since the release of the song. Despite calling Stunna out, he said he still has love for him but it's his treatment of Wayne that led him to come to Wayne's defense.

Even though Rick Ross regards Wayne as one of his good friends, he also explained his decision to connect Push and Weezy on "Maybach Music VI." A song that could be regarded as one of the biggest joints of the year, if it's released. Rozay explained that it's deeper than just getting the two rappers on the same song. Behind the song is politics and the song won't come out if Wayne and Pusha's respective teams don't clear it.

Peep the full interview below.