When isn't Rick Ross making headlines? Though he usually catches our attention for pulling stunts like leaving an interview without warning or bringing pet buffalo to his Atlanta home, The Promise Land, over the weekend, the Biggest Boss was noticed for spending time with the ex-fiancée of a famous athlete (and former Kardashian husband) in Miami.

Cameras caught Rozay and fitness trainer Sabrina Parr stepping out down in Florida, dressed to the nines as they smiled for the camera, the rapper taking a moment to greet a fan. Ross' fit was mostly black with subtle details while his date for the evening opted to go bold in a green, curve-hugging outfit.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

On her own IG Story, Parr took a video in the club with her rumoured boo as he flexed the bottle of liquor in his hand, the red lights flashing in sync with the music blaring behind them.

If you're not familiar, the 35-year-old was previously engaged to Lamar Odom, although since their separation the professional basketball player has been outspoken about how "toxic" they were as a couple.

"A year ago yesterday I left my ex-fiancée at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice," he wrote on the anniversary of their split. "When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us."





"We were toxic. Independently and collectively. Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive."

After the videos of Ross and Parr partying in Miami surfaced online, The Shade Room reported that the duo has allegedly been seeing one another for over a year, though the Richer Than I Ever Been artist quickly hopped in the comments to clear that up, causing the post to be deleted.





In other news, Rozay recently purchased a car from a fan with $150K cash, completely making his day – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.