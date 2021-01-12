The latest internet craze is the "Buss It Challenge" inspired by the similarly named Nelly-sampled single by 1501 Certified Entertainment and Warner Records artist, Erica Banks. The rapper on the rise has been taking over social media with her viral track and its accompanying glow-up challenge, and newly single Sabrina Parr decided to add her face to the list of participants. Lately, Parr has made headlines over her messy breakup from ex-fiancé Lamar Odom, but she wanted to show what she was working with in a TikTok clip.

After The Shade Room shared Parr's video, basketball icon Matt Barnes jumped in the comment section to accuse the fitness guru of clout chasing. "Don't start giving her attention," the All The Smoke podcast host said as he seemed to defend his fellow Los Angeles Laker, Odom. "That's all her plan has ever been."

Parr addressed Barnes in a follow-up comment of her own and even took a dig aimed at his sexuality. "I'm sorry do I know you @matt_barnes9 ?" she replied. "You must like men to be commenting on another female's 'plan' who you've never seen or met in your life! Keep your energy where it belongs & that's not over here with me!"

You can check out their exchange below as well as other videos from the "Buss It Challenge."