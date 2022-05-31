The blessings from Rick Ross' inaugural car show that took place at his 45,000 square foot Atlanta estate earlier this month just keep flowing. At the event, Rozay made rounds, viewing other people's vehicles and making offers on some that he was interested in purchasing himself, even dishing out $150K to a fan in order to make one vintage whip his own.

On Monday, May 30th, the @rickrosscarshow Instagram account uploaded a video of the Biggest Boss' link up with @134coke, who he bought a 1975 Chevy Impala convertible from down in Miami. "WHEN THE BOSS SAYS HE WANTS IT HE GOES AND GET IT!!!" the rapper wrote in the caption.

"BIG SHOT TO @134coke ON SELLING HIS 1975 CHEVY IMPALA CONVERTIBLE TO THE BOSS @richforever. NOTHING BUT LOVE!!!!! NETWORKING AT ITS BEST!!!"

In the video, the seller's eyes were wide with excitement as he informed the camera that he just received $150K from Rozay himself, and was also awarded one of the prestigious chains that Ross handed out to prize-winners at the event.





As HipHopDX notes, friends like Curren$y and 2 Chainzshowed out for the Richer Than I Ever Been artist's successful debut, and the Atlanta outdoor party is sure to only attract more and more guests as it gets bigger and better each year.





Elsewhere in the news, Ross teased on Instagram that he could be getting The Promise Land ready for the arrival of more animals, including some big cats – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

