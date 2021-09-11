Rick Ross is a legend in the music world and to this day, he is still coming out with new music and impressing his fans with solid bars and lavish production. Aside from the music, Ross has built a massive empire thanks to various endorsement deals and media ventures. Ross is always grinding and looking to get his hands into the next big thing, which has ultimately allowed him to grow generational wealth for himself and his family.

This week, Ross released a brand new book called The Perfect Day To Boss Up which is a self-help guide of sorts that teaches people how to embrace the grind and ultimately build wealth. Financial literacy has been a big storyline in 2021 and Ross' new book is a way for people to take their financial lives back into their own hands.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

To help celebrate the release of this book, Ross took to Instagram where he flexed some fat stacks of cash to the camera. As he explains in the clip below, anybody can make this kind of money as long as they are in love with the grind. He wants people to remain motivated and he believes that any kind of wealth is possible with some hard work and dedication.

Flexing is usually an eye-roll-inducing type of thing although, in this instance, it feels like Ross is doing it for the greater good. For many, generational wealth is the goal and sometimes it takes a little reminder of what it takes to reach that goal, in order to remain motivated.