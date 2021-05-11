It's no surprise that Rick Ross is naming his upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been, considering that he's seemingly richer than he's ever been. Yet even hip-hop's self-declared "Biggest Boss," himself an admirer of fine possessions and lavish living, cannot compete with the substantial fortune and equally substantial car collection of late-night legend Jay Leno.

Leno recently invited Rick Ross and his team to appear on Jay Leno's Garage, and the rapper quickly found himself falling in love with one of Leno's prized possessions. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is the F1 McLaren," declares Renzel, with a similar adoring passion in his cadence to that employed by David Attenborough on Planet Earth. "Valued at fifteen million dollars. The gold motor. The middle seat, the red seat is a middle seat in between both seats. F1."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In addition to the McLaren clip, Rozay took to Instagram to thank Leno for his hospitality, teasing his upcoming appearance in the process. "Detail is everything," captions Ross, alongside a behind-the-scenes pic. "I thank Jay Leno @jaylenosgarage for bringing me and my team @geterk_183rd @iamlexpierrelouis to Burbank, California to film an episode starring my prized possession ’57 Renzel’ built by @57freddy out of Miami. I got to ride thru Cali hills top down, windows up talking classic rides with the Legend today."

Check out Rozay's footage from his time at Jay Leno's garage below, including his adoring commentary on the rare and beautiful F1 McLaren. Do you think there are any rappers out there with a car collection that could marvel that of Jay Leno's?