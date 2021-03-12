Rick Ross has been steadily working on his upcoming album Richer Than I've Ever Been, a project set to follow-up his 2019 album Port Of Miami 2. And while it was originally speculated to arrive at some point in 2020, the Boss ultimately moved to press the delay button, presumably in order to add a few final touches. Now, Renzel has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of what's to come, queuing up a snippet that finds him getting busy over a promising instrumental.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Top down on the block, throwing up the gang," he spits, over a piano-driven instrumental sampling Isaac Hayes' "Ike's Mood I." "Praying for my downfall--" the snippet proceeds to cut out, though not before giving us a bit of an idea of what's to come. From the sound of it, this one appears to be a promising addition to Richer Than I've Ever Been, and we look forward to catching a few more details about the project -- particularly the release date, though we'll settle for a month at this point.

In the meantime, check out the new snippet below, and revisit Renzel's recent contribution to Drake's standout "Lemon Pepper" freestyle. In fact, it's rumored that Rick Ross and Drake actually have a joint album in the vault, though it's unlikely that it will see the light of day anytime soon. At least, not until Richer Than I've Ever Been and Certified Lover Boy arrive, presumably later this year.