Rick Ross & Drake Release Classically Beautiful "Gold Roses" Video

Rick Ross always has some crazy videos.

He may not be celebrated as one of the most creative rappers when it comes to his videos but Rick Ross always impresses with high production value and true attention to detail. With the resources that he has been provided at this stage of his career, Rozay can accomplish a lot artistically. He's well-known for being one of the generals in his entire state, putting Florida on his back and bringing out the best in his peers. Whenever the rapper teams up with Drake, they're bound to shoot out another hit, which is exactly what happened on 'Gold Roses."

The new video for the Port Of Miami 2 track was released this morning and it's extremely cinematic. Navigating through Ross' mansion is like walking through a scene in a mobster movie. The Bawse ominously stands in front of dark imagery, sneaking through the shadows of his own space. A femme fatale watches over him as he stands by a luxurious piano, matching the introspective tone of his lyrics. This is a deep song for Ross and the video matches that.

"Gold Roses" continues to pick up steam online as one of the most popular songs from the new album. Watch the video above and let us know what you think.