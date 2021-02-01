Rich The Kid Recruits Mulatto, Flo Milli, And Rubi Rose For Steamy NSFW "Nasty" Video

Rich The Kid gives fans some major eye candy in his latest music video.

Friday saw the release of Rich The Kid’s seven-track EP, aptly titled Lucky 7. Over seven songs, Rich The Kid works with some of the industry’s biggest artists, from DaBaby to Quavo. However, one track, in particular, stood out from the rest: “Nasty,” a record studded with guest appearances from some of Hip-Hop’s most promising rising female artists.

Featuring Mulatto, Flo Milli, and Rubi Rose, “Nasty” was shared a week prior to the release of Lucky 7, and it has already become a fan favorite from the project. As a result, it was only a matter of time before it received a formal video treatment.

The “Nasty” music video lives up to its name, as it features a vast number of scantily clad women, including the leading ladies, throughout its 4:23-runtime. Directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor, the video begins with a humorous intro from Rich, who stares intently while listening to a long voicemail spoken in Spanish, only to randomly respond with “Let’s make it nasty.”

From there, the video does just that. Mulatto steals the show in a red pasty and skeletal bodysuit combination, Flo Milli performs her verse in a Black fluffy cocktail dress, and Rubi Rose appears topless with a scarf that’s visually similar to Flo Milli’s dress from revealing anything too risqué. In simple terms, this probably isn’t something that you should play at work.

The video concludes with the four artists walking away from a white van in slow motion as it explodes into flames behind them. However you feel about the “Nasty” music video, you can’t say that it’s not cinematic.