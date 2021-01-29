Jacquees, the self-proclaimed King of R&B, appears to be on a mission to bring one of R&B’s lost queens back into the game. The Atlanta rapper typically makes waves in the music industry with his infamous quemixes, but now his sights are set on convincing Teyana Taylor to come out of her recently announced retirement. In a recent Instagram post, the two were pictured in what appears to be a studio, but judging by Quees’ caption, it’s unclear whether an official collaboration between the two artists is on the way or not.

Back in December, the Harlem-born singer-songwriter expressed her grievances with the music industry while posting her Spotify Wrapped stats. Roughly six months after releasing her third studio album, The Album, Taylor reflected on her journey as an artist in the post before ultimately revealing her retirement announcement, saying, “I’m retiring this chapter of my story with the comfort that i can depart with peace of mind seeing that all the hard work & passion put was indeed loved & supported somewhere in the world."



Rich Fury/Getty Images Rich Fury/Getty Images

Since then, the mother of two has kept busy by launching her own PrettlyLittleThing collection, but fans -- like Jacquees -- are still clamoring for new musical output from her. Taylor has been receiving a lot of love from industry leaders across the board, with most notably Lil’ Kim and Dionne Warwick expressing interest in Petunia playing them in their respective biopics, and now Jacquees is publicly giving the multi-talented creative her flowers as well.

As we’ve seen time and time again, retirement announcements often get thrown about in the music industry, so time will tell if Jacquees’ efforts were successful.