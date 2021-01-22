Rich The Kid Recruits Mulatto, Rubi Rose, & Flo Milli For "Nasty" Single

He knows how to roll out a project and it's clear that Rich The Kid is readying the release of his forthcoming EP, Lucky 7. We recently received his joint album with NBA YoungBoy, and there was no time to rest for the Rich Forever Music CEO. On Friday (January 22), Rich The Kid shared his feature-heavy single "Nasty," an explicit track that hosts looks from Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli.

Earlier this week, Rich shared his single "Split," a single that came with a visual that was filmed in the Bahamas earlier this month. His most recent raunchy track isn't for the prudish as each artist drops sexually-charged bars over a Budda Beats production. Stream "Nasty" with Rich The Kid, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli and let us know who you think delivered the best verse.

Quotable Lyrics

With no hands, hop up on the d*ck, she like to dance

Make it nasty 'cause she know I got the bands

Know she freaky, she gon' suck me out my pants

P*ssy too good, had to take that b*tch to France