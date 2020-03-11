Rich The Kid may not be the traditional entrepreneur, what with him appearing to be perpetually stoned and all, but damned if he hasn't earned the right to call himself Bossman. Continuing his prolific streak of annual releases with his third album in as many years, Rich has finally unveiled some of the heavy hitters he's called into the conference room. And in doing so he revealed a hilarious anecdote about the time he defeated the Bud Light Baron himself, Post Malone, at beer pong.

During a sit down with Travis Mills on Beats 1, Rich revealed that Post Malone would be holding it down in a supporting role. "I known Post for some years," explains Rich. "Four of five years. We never got around to doing a song. We actually got the same managers. I just been around kicking it, playing beer pong. I whooped his ass a couple times." He even mentions that Posty originally tried to get him to put his chain on the line, though he refused to raise the stakes beyond that of pride. When Mills asks what it's like when he and Post walk into a bar, the Kid flashes a diabolical grin: "chaos."

"DaBaby on the album," he continues. "Future. Lil Baby." Mills labels it a star-studded affair off the strength of them alone, pivoting the conversation into Rich's creative process. "You gotta do it like you still broke," he maintains, advising any artist who might be considering a slack-off period. "For a while I wasn't even recording," admits Rich. "I had to get back into it."

At this rate, we've already heard a few singles from Bossman, which arrives in full this Friday. Recent single "That's Tuff," which features an assist from Quavo, is the latest glimpse at The Kid's two-part musical odyssey. But is it enough to put The Kid back on your radar? And if not, what about this star-studded handful of features?