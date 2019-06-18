It wasn't long ago that Rich Brian, the artist formerly known as Rich Chigga, was making an impression on the rap game. Fuelled by a viral video exploring the contagious success of his breakout "Dat Stick," Brian found himself on the upward trajectory, lining the past few years with his own solo album and an 88 Rising collaborative effort. Since the release of Head In The Clouds in July, Brian has kept a low profile, working behind the scenes on the follow-up to his debut Amen. Now, it would appear he's landed on a date.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram to unveil the news, Rich Brian revealed some brand new artwork and some new music slated for 6.26.19 release. It's unclear whether the news marks a full-length album or simply a single, but either way, it's clear that Brian is set on returning to the fold. Expect more news on this one to surface in the days to come.

Check out the artwork below, and sound off - are you checking for new music from Rich Brian?