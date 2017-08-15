88 rising
- MusicJoji Reveals "Nectar" Tracklist & Release Date88 Rising artist Joji has revealed the release date and tracklist for his upcoming album "Nectar," featuring Diplo, Lil Yachty and more. ByMitch Findlay8.8K Views
- NewsRich Brian Reflects On "Sins" In Smooth EP CloserRich Brian drops off his brand new "1999" EP, closing things out with the vocally-impressive "Sins."ByMitch Findlay4.8K Views
- MixtapesRich Brian Takes Musical Risks On New EP "1999"88 Rising's own Rich Brian returns with his most musically experimental project to date in "1999." ByMitch Findlay4.3K Views
- NewsJoji Finds A Groove On Percussive "Gimme Love"With his upcoming album "Nectar" set to arrive this summer, 88 Rising songwriter Joji comes through with his new single "Gimme Love."ByMitch Findlay4.2K Views
- MusicRich Brian Announces His Return To The Rap GameRich Brian is returning to the fold. ByMitch Findlay4.9K Views
- MixtapesKeith Ape Holds It Down On New "Born Again" EPKeith Ape takes the hatchet to language barriers on "Born Again." ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- NewsKeith Ape Drops Off Frenetic "My Wrist Cleaner Than Water"Keith Ape spits bars in his native tongue. ByMitch Findlay3.2K Views
- MusicRich Brian & Trippie Redd Are About To Drop Some FireRich Brian and Trippie Redd have something to say. ByMitch Findlay2.4K Views
- NewsRich Brian Drops Off Braggadocious "Watch Out"Rich Brian pulls up with a new club banger. ByMitch Findlay7.3K Views
- MusicStream Rich Brian's Debut Album "Amen"Stream Rich Brian's highly anticipated debut album "Amen" featuring Offset, Joji & more.ByKevin Goddard11.2K Views
- MusicRoy Woods Does Incredible Covers Of Classic Usher & R.Kelly SongsRoy Wood$ proves his vocal prowess with covers of "U Got It Bad" and "I Believe I Can Fly." ByAron A.9.2K Views
- NewsRich Chigga Continues To Kill It With "Chaos"Chaos is a ladder. ByMitch Findlay13.5K Views
- MusicKYLE Covers Kid Cudi's "Pursuit Of Happiness"KYLE tackles a Kid Cudi classic on "Karaoke Royale."ByAron A.6.2K Views
- NewsGlow Like DatRich Chigga impresses on the emotionally honest "Glow Like Dat."ByMitch Findlay401 Views