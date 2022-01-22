Rich Brian & Warren Hue Connect On "Getcho Mans"

Earlier this week, Rich Brian surprised us with a 4-track EP called Brightside, which finds the 22-year-old Indonesian rapper linking up with Warren Hue on the third title, "Getcho Mans," to get off some face-paced bars that are sure to have your head spinning.

As NME notes, the pair previously performed the song live at 88rising's Head In The Clouds festival last year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its arrival since then.

Other titles on the project include "New Tooth," which had already arrived as a single prior to the EP's release, as well as our personal favourite "Lagoon," and "Sunny."

Along with "Getcho Mans," the two rappers also shared an accompanying music video – check it out above, and stream Rich Brian's full surprise record here.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm geekin' she gimme the face, uh

I fell in love in the middle of covid she badder than Addison Rae, uh

Your man did a post for that Fashion Nova seven times and he never got paid, uh

I told my girl hit the mute on the zoom and now she taking off the parade, uh

I took the family, one trip in Japan for the week because that's how we're raised

[Via]