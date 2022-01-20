mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rich Brian Surprises Fans With New EP "Brightside"

Alex Zidel
January 20, 2022 09:38
242 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Brightside
Rich Brian

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rich Brian releases his new rap-centric EP, "Brightside."


Indonesia-born rapper Rich Brian is reminding fans of his rap-leaning tendencies on his new surprise project, Brightside. After focusing much of his recent efforts on melody-driven records, the 22-year-old artist is back with a new EP, which emphasizes his passion for rapping.

The four-track project includes the recently released single, "New Tooth," as well as a collaboration with Warren Hue, "Getcho Mans."


"This project started from me making 'New Tooth' and realizing how much I missed rapping, while doing melodies are fun I wanted to remind people that I still love to rap," said Brian about the new EP. "It’s short, it’s not an album but I see it like a mental note of how the past year has accelerated my growing-up process as an artist & a person."

Check out the high-energy project below and let us know how you're feeling about it.

Tracklist:

1. New Tooth
2. Lagoon
3. Getcho Mans (feat. Warren Hue)
4. Sunny

Rich Brian new music Warren Hue
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rich Brian Surprises Fans With New EP "Brightside"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject