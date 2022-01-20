Rich Brian Surprises Fans With New EP "Brightside"

Indonesia-born rapper Rich Brian is reminding fans of his rap-leaning tendencies on his new surprise project, Brightside. After focusing much of his recent efforts on melody-driven records, the 22-year-old artist is back with a new EP, which emphasizes his passion for rapping.

The four-track project includes the recently released single, "New Tooth," as well as a collaboration with Warren Hue, "Getcho Mans."





"This project started from me making 'New Tooth' and realizing how much I missed rapping, while doing melodies are fun I wanted to remind people that I still love to rap," said Brian about the new EP. "It’s short, it’s not an album but I see it like a mental note of how the past year has accelerated my growing-up process as an artist & a person."

Check out the high-energy project below and let us know how you're feeling about it.

Tracklist:

1. New Tooth

2. Lagoon

3. Getcho Mans (feat. Warren Hue)

4. Sunny