Rich Brian Spits Relentlessly On New Single "New Tooth"

Two months after making multiple appearances on the soundtrack for Marvel Studio's Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, and subsequently becoming the first Indonesian artist to amass 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, Rich Brian is back with a new single, "New Tooth."

Produced by frequent collaborator, Diamond Pistols, "New Tooth" finds Rich Brian going insane over a heavy, piano-driven instrumental. Spitting for what feels like three minutes straight, the "Run It" rapper flexes his lyrical prowess and ability to switch flows seamlessly across every part of the song.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

With a beat switch just under two minutes in, "New Tooth" transforms from intense and urgent to a more laid back, Sunday afternoon stroll-type record and Rich Brian handles it with ease. Skating all over both halves of the Diamond Pistols instrumental, Rich Brian shows a maturity on "New Tooth" that we haven't necessarily seen before.

Accompanied by war-inspired visuals, "New Tooth" is much more serious than the title implies, and is an example of Rich Brian at his absolute best.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a simple question, do you got it or not?

I been talkin' to God 'bout the garage

Afford the crib that I still haven't bought

Boat rockin', my thoughts goin' too fast

And irrational, I need the 42 on the rocks

Check out "New Tooth" below and let us know what you think in the comments.