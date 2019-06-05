WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is on the mend once again, after receiving a pacemaker that he hopes will keep him WOOOO-ing for another 25 years.

Flair, 70, appears to be in good spirits since the surgery, as evidenced by his recent post on twitter. The Nature Boy posted a photo of his wife, Wendy Barlow, on the beach in a bikini along with the caption: "If For Nothing Else, I Have This To Live For....What A Healing Process! WOOOOO!"

In a recent interview with TMZ, the 16-time WWE champion provided some details about his most recent hospitalization.

"This is the 4th time I've been in in 7 weeks," Flairs tells TMZ ... "They finally figured out what type of pacemaker to put on me. Which I found out just how important the operation of your heart is. Ya can't breathe if your hearts not working." "I stayed for 48 hours [after surgery] just to make sure because we've been trying everything," Ric said, showing off his brand-new heart surgery scar. "We finally got behind it and I think I'm good to go."

Flair also posted a couple of videos on his youtube channel in which he thanked his friends, fans and family, and called out fellow WWE star Shawn Michaels for the comments HBK made during Flair's "30 For 30" film. Click here to check out those videos.