Wrestling legend, Ric Flair, seems to be doing great after his recent $1.8 million surgery for his recent and "very serious" medical emergency. The Nature Boy released a video in which he thanked his friends, family, and fans for their support. "I want to first of all apologize for not getting back to y'all sooner. Certainly appreciate all the support," Flair began. "Thank you to my beautiful family, to all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again. It's a miracle again. It's a $1.8 million tune-up on the Nature Boy!" The success of the surgery was a relief for all to hear, with fellow former wrestlers gratefully describing the icon as "immortal."

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to list some of the friends that supported him during these turbulent times, including Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, as well as Migos rapper, Offset (over the years, Flair has become a staple of pop culture as he was even the inspiration behind the Offset and Metro Boomin' song "Ric Flair Drip."). Flair went on to explain that he still has many goals he hopes to achieve, and won't yet give up on life. "I'm not going to act like my age," Flair declared. "I'm up, I'm well, and I'm just starting to tell my story."

Flair also noted that the procedure was done to implant a pacemaker, and despite his recent health scares, Flair is still pretty confident that he'll be around for a while."I feel great," he said. "The prognosis is I could live to be 95."