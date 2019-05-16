Ric Flair WWE
- WrestlingRic Flair Shares Statement About WWE ReleaseRic Flair was released from the WWE yesterday, per his request. By Joe Abrams
- WrestlingRic Flair Isn't Happy With WWE’s Booking Of His Daughter, CharlotteThe Nature Boy isn't a fan of this tag-team storyline. By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingRic Flair Announces Adidas Endorsement Deal, Takes Jab At Nike: WatchFlair joins the Three Stripes family.By Kyle Rooney
- WrestlingRic Flair At Odds With WWE Over Becky Lynch's "The Man" NicknameFlair files to trademark "The Man" slogan, claiming it's been his since 1981.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRic Flair Posts Wife's Bikini Photos: "I Have This To Live For""What A Healing Process! WOOOOO!"By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRic Flair Spotted Leaving Hospital Following Successful SurgeryFlair headed home following successful surgery.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRic Flair's Family Provides Update On Recent HospitalizationFlair expected to make full recovery following planned surgery.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsRic Flair Hospitalized For "Very Serious" Medical Emergency: ReportFlair reportedly hospitalized in Atlanta.By Kyle Rooney