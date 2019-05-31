"Who are you to judge me? Are you kidding me?"
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had some things to get off his chest following his most recent hospitalization.
Flair posted two videos on YouTube Thursday night in which he thanked his family and friends for supporting him on his road to recovery, and spoke about conversations he had with God while he was in a coma. The Nature boy also addressed comments made during his ESPN "30 for 30" film.
On one hand, Flair thanked longtime WWE announcer Jim Ross for what he said during the film - On the other hand, he called out Shawn Michaels. During the 30 For 30, which aired in 2017, HBK had said, “Ric doesn’t love Richard Fliehr.” He added, “I don’t know that he’s ever taken the time to get to know him [Richard Fliehr] or to find out who in the world he is.”
Check out Flair's thoughts regarding his hospitalization, and HBK's comments below (H/T Mandatory):
“Until you have laid in that hospital bed, in a coma for twelve days and actually talked to God and begged for his mercy and begged him to forgive you cause you don’t know where you’re going. You don’t know if you’re ever going to wake up who have no idea what goes through your mind. I still will ask Wonderous Wendy, “Did this happen?” And she’ll say, “No, where did you get that?” Because that’s how bad it was! And I will never, ever be able to thank you, Jim Ross, for what you said on my 30 for 30, as mad as I was at you for saying it, because it’s the truth! I was irresponsible, I did have tax problems. One thing you’re wrong about, I never went upstairs alone! 100 Kamikazes, yes!
And Shawn Michaels, I’m sorry but you’re not in a position to judge me, buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is? Really? You think I’ll ever know? I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong. And by the way, who are you to judge me? I mean, really? C’mon man, let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door, you opened the door, I’m giving it back to ya. Who are you to judge me? Are you kidding me? You idolized me and then all of a sudden – contempt? For what? For what you grew up loving and for what inspired you to be who you are? I don’t think so, man! Hey, and I want to say one more thing: again, Miz. Now Enzo Amore, Big Cass. People I know casually and people that I’ve become close too, because I love being young!”
You can’t stop me now, baby! I got my wheels on the ground. Once again, thank you for everything, thank you dear God, thank you the world, thank you, thank you! WOOOO!”