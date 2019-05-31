WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had some things to get off his chest following his most recent hospitalization.

Flair posted two videos on YouTube Thursday night in which he thanked his family and friends for supporting him on his road to recovery, and spoke about conversations he had with God while he was in a coma. The Nature boy also addressed comments made during his ESPN "30 for 30" film.

On one hand, Flair thanked longtime WWE announcer Jim Ross for what he said during the film - On the other hand, he called out Shawn Michaels. During the 30 For 30, which aired in 2017, HBK had said, “Ric doesn’t love Richard Fliehr.” He added, “I don’t know that he’s ever taken the time to get to know him [Richard Fliehr] or to find out who in the world he is.”

Check out Flair's thoughts regarding his hospitalization, and HBK's comments below (H/T Mandatory):